Dorothy Mae Rutledge Davis, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, St. Clair D. Davis of Franklin and Ernest T. Davis of Morgan City; daughter, Mrs. Brent (Cynthia M. Davis) Daigs of Houma; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Muriel R. Wallace of Houma; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and 2 sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Jeanerette-Franklin-Houma.