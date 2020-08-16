Dorothy Eva Fournier Olivier

August 6, 1922 - August 14, 2020

Dorothy Eva Fournier Olivier, a longtime resident of Centerville, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home.

Born on August 6, 1922, on a sugar plantation in Bayou Sale, she was the youngest of nine children. Dorothy was a graduate of Centerville School. Following graduation she married Thomas C. Olivier. While Tom served in the Army during WWII Dorothy worked at Maryland Sugar Mill as a laboratory technician. Tom and Dot raised their four children on Yellow Bayou Rd, known as LeBeouf Corner. Dot was widowed for 37 years after Thomas Sr. died in 1984 and spent much of her time dedicated to the Kings Daughters organization for almost 20 years until their disbandment. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she was a distinguished cook and baker with a passion for pleasing her grandchildren with specialty cakes decorated with the cartoon character of the day. Dorothy was a courageous woman who was kind and generous with what she had. She was a devout Catholic and had maintained ties with family members and her friends, many of whom preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Michael J. Olivier and his wife Penelope, Bonnie O. Mensman, and Kim O. Cirard; daughter-in-law, Theresa M. Olivier; five grandchildren, Trisha Olivier, Mallory Olivier Barnes and her husband David, Emily Olivier Patterson and her husband Adam, Kristi Cirard, and Kyle Cirard; three great grandchildren, Shayna Burke, William Gray Patterson, and Olivia Hayes Patterson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Olivier Sr.; her son, Thomas C. Olivier Jr.; her parents, Wilfred Joseph Fournier and Marie Bonvillain Fournier; grandson, Shayne Michael Burke; as well as her eight siblings, Bertha, Artemis, Emily, Josephine Mildred (infant), Evert, Chester, Willie “Jack”, and Milton.

The family gives special thanks to Dorothy’s 24/7 sitters, Mona Adams, Paulette Rineholt, Sheila Peltier Finley, Pam and Tina Carline, and Kathy Rhodes, who for the last two years have been with her making her last days better. The family also thanks the staff of Journey Hospice for their care and support.

We bid Dorothy Olivier farewell and pray her soul is rejoicing with those that died before her. We will miss her dearly. We mourn our loss, but we rejoice she has no pain now. God bless you Mom, we love you.

Friends wishing to acknowledge Dorothy’s life please consider a contribution to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in lieu of flowers, PO Box 280, Centerville, LA 70522.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville. She will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Jared Suire will conduct the services. The family will hold a private viewing prior. No public visitation will be held.

Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 50% church capacity of family members and friends to be in attendance during the funeral service at the church. Those attending are required to wear face coverings/masks and to practice social distancing.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5426.