Dorothy “Dot” Mason, a native of Houma and a resident of Patterson, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Dorothy, best known as Dot, was a longtime resident of the Patterson area and a proud parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dot had many hobbies in her 87 years on this Earth. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing clothing for her children. She also enjoyed cooking and volunteering. She was a great help to her husband and the Knights of Columbus. She will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish Dot’s wonderful memory are her two loving daughters, Patricia Templet and her husband, Johnny, and Angela Dupre and her husband, Tommy; 11 grandchildren, Laura, Leslie, Adam, Julie, Katie, Jeanette, Sean, Heather, Anthony, Brianna and Joshua; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Rita Songe and Eula Arcement; and one brother, Enest Lapeyrouse and his wife, Jo.

She joined in heaven her husband, Egbert “Pappy” Mason; a daughter, Geraldine Willoughby; a son, Ricky Paul Mason; her parents, Enest Lapeyrouse and Alida Rock Lapeyrouse; two sisters and three brothers.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Following services, Dot will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.