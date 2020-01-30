March 4, 1926 — January 29, 2020

Dorothy Bernucho Stansbury, 93, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born on March 4, 1926, in Berwick, the daughter of Peter E. Bernucho and Helen Prince Bernucho.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by six children, Drake Daniel Stansbury and wife Carrie of Morgan City, Bruce Peter Stansbury and wife Carleen of Lafayette, Dean David Stansbury and wife Janet of Lafayette, Brad George Stansbury and wife Karen Ann of Morgan City, Donna Fryou and husband L.J. of Morgan City, and Denise Haley of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren, Dana Sosa, Christine Theriot, David Stansbury, Daniel Fruge, Kimberly Leard, Caroline Champagne, Annette Fraley, Matthew Stansbury, Heather Starks, Daniel Fryou, Jenny D’Arensbourg and Caren Richard; numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Nolan “Peter” Bernucho.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen Prince Bernucho; husband, George Daniel Stansbury; one granddaughter, Lynnette Stansbury; one sister, Shirley Davis; and two brothers, John Bernucho and Russell Bernucho.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until Mass time; following Mass, Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.