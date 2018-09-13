Doris Thompson-Jackson, 71, a resident of Raceland, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Bell Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Jackson of Raceland; a son, Marshall Boveland of Franklin; three brothers, Paul Thompson of Morgan City, and Michael Thompson and Jeffery Thompson, both of Raceland; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.