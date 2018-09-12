Doris Mary Ann Thompson-Jackson, 71, a resident of Raceland, La., passed away peacefully at 2:09 a.m. on Monday, September, 3, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Bell Baptist Church, 2614 Hwy 1 in Raceland, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Jackson of Raceland; son, Marshall Boveland of Franklin; brothers, Paul Thompson of Morgan City, Michael and Jeffery Thompson of Raceland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.