Doris Lorraine Perry Gant, 85, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Denham Springs.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. A private service will be held. A funeral discourse will be on Zoom at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by three daughters, Angela Roy of Denham Springs, Diedra Charles of Morgan City and Charleta Tillman of New Iberia; four sons, Charlie Gant Jr. of New Iberia, Arnold Gant of Patterson, Kevin Gant of San Antonio and Micheal Gant of Baton Rouge; 23 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, eight sisters, five brothers and a granddaughter.

Topic: Funeral Services for Doris Lorraine Perry Gant; Time: Dec 23, 11 a.m.; Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71323119928?pwd=e WRidDZJTTY4RWRqTkJQWlU5RkkrZz09; Meeting ID: 713 2311 9928; Passcode: 2020.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.