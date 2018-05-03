Doretha Williams, 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Beacon Light Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by two sons, Frederick Wallis of Franklin and Lloyd Wallis Jr. of Morgan City; a daughter, Geraldine Simmons of Houma; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Henry Williams of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her sons, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, parents, three sisters, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.