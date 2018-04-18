DOREEN MARGARET SHAPCOTTE

6/28/1927-4/12/2018

Doreen Margaret Johnson Shapcotte, age 90, a native of Erdington, Birmingham North England and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Morgan City Health Care.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two grandchildren, Aaron Shapcotte of Houma, Louisiana and Miles Scarbrough of Morgan City, Louisiana; her daughter-in-law, Tracey Scarbrough of Morgan City, Louisiana; and close family friends, Chuck and Bonnie Adams of San Diego, California.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jay Shapcotte and Dale Shapcotte.

Doreen will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.