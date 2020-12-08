DORA GIROIR GUILLOT

May 29, 1933 — December 4, 2020

Dora Guillot of Dallas, TX, and formerly of Morgan City and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died after a short illness on December 4, 2020. She was 87.

She was born in Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana on May 29, 1933, the daughter of Clarence Giroir and Rosa Pennison Giroir and sister of Anita Noxon of Dallas, TX, Betsey Grizzaffi of Morgan City, LA, Claire Phillips of Covington, LA, and Judy Falgoust of Vacherie, LA. She is predeceased by siblings Mark, Richard and Mary Ann Giroir. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in the year of 1953.

Remembered as a devoted mother, she is survived by her five children, James Guillot, Diana Gordon, Perry Guillot, Gail Safley and Thomas Guillot; grandchildren, Michelle Gordon, Patrick Gordon, Blake Safley and Michael Safley; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her former husband, Sanford Guillot of New Orleans and beloved grandchildren, John Gordon and Nicole Safley.

Ms. Guillot, known always to her family as a resilient and hardworking mother, and as a dedicated employee of many years at both the Lakewood Hospital in Morgan City and the Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX. She held a 67-year membership with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, which she was very proud of.

Blessed throughout her long life with the close bond she shared with her siblings, all knew she was happiest spending hours cooking or playing cards with her sisters and close friends.

Ms. Guillot was a longtime parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Dallas. A celebration of her life and memorial mass will be scheduled in Louisiana Spring 2021 at a date to be determined by her family.