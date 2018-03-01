DONOVAN KING

\Donovan King, 37, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St Peter Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Phillip Baptist Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Johnson of Thibodaux; brothers, Jermaine King of Thibodaux and Johnathan King of Franklin; sisters, Latasha King of Morgan City and Shamekia Carter of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
