\Donovan King, 37, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St Peter Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Phillip Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Johnson of Thibodaux; brothers, Jermaine King of Thibodaux and Johnathan King of Franklin; sisters, Latasha King of Morgan City and Shamekia Carter of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.