DONNELLE EVETTE BROWN
Wed, 01/23/2019 - 11:06am
Donnelle Evette Brown, 48, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
