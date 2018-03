Donna Ganaway, 57, a native of Morgan City and resident of Stephensville, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence.

She is survived by one sister, Anne Ganaway of Denham Springs; two brothers, Joseph Ganaway Jr. and Clinton Ganaway Sr.; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.