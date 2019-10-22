February 6, 1969 – October 19, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Donna Charpentier Dupre will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Little Pass Baptist Church in Charenton. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne M. Dupre Jr., Timothy L. Dupre Jr., Cody Thibodaux, Matthew Thibodaux, Johnathan Querrard, Sean Querrard, Jeremy Jones, and Jacob Kleinpeter. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond S. “Butch” Charpentier Jr., Rene J. Charpentier, Kaleb Prince, Michael Prince, Casey Potier, and Kaleb Potier. Rev. Dr. Chris Holloway will preside over the services.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Tuesday, October 22nd, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin and Wednesday, October 23rd, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Little Pass Baptist Church in Charenton.

Donna was born in Franklin on Thursday, February 6, 1969, the youngest of nine children born to Raymond and Rita Charpentier. She was a resident of Charenton for the past 18 years who passed away at the young age of 50 on Sunday, October 19, 2019.

A 1987 graduate of Franklin Senior High, Donna went on to nursing school and worked several years early on as a CNA. On January 1, 1998, she married the love of her life, Wayne M. Dupre. Donna was a big Saints fan who enjoyed traveling and collecting coffee cups. She cherished spending time with family and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Little Pass Baptist Church where her passion was for Youth Ministry. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.

Those she leaves to cherish her beautiful memory include her husband of 21 years, Wayne M. Dupre; three children, Wayne M. Dupre Jr. and his wife Tonya, Kylan M. Dupre, and Kaylan M. Dupre; two granddaughters, Alleigh and Tenleigh Dupre; her mother, Rita Mae Blanchard Charpentier; siblings, Raymond S. “Butch” Charpentier Jr., Joanne C. Stelly, Nancy C. Gordon and her husband Rickey, Janice C. Moore, Myra C. Thibodaux and her husband Rodney, and Rene J. Charpentier and his wife René; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond S. Charpentier Sr.; and two siblings, Bernadette Ann Charpentier and Linda C. Granger.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Donna’s name to Little Pass Baptist Church for Youth Ministry, PO Box 326, Charenton, La. 70523.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.