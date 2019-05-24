Ms. Donmeteric M. Davis, age 38, a native of Morgan City, La. and a resident of Franklin, La., passed away at her home in Franklin, La.,

Visitation were observed on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church 398 Greenwood Road, Morgan City, La. and funeral service was also on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, 11 a.m. The Interment took place in the Union Bethel A. M.E. Cemetery, Amelia, La.

Ms. Davis is survived by her mother Joyce M. Davis, of Franklin, Louisiana; 2 sisters, Sylvia Davis and Sukica Davis, both of Franklin, La.; 1 daughter, Ka’Shaeria Davis, of Jeanerette, La.; 3 aunts Emma Matthews of Amelia, La., Maxine Marcus of Houston, Texas and Rose Singleton of Patterson, Louisiana; uncles and aunts, Alvin and Mater Singleton of Houma, La.; cousins: Emma Stewart of Baker, La., Lillie Thibodeaux of Morgan City, La., and Mereceed Favors Houston, Texas

Officiating Minister: Rev. Ron Bias. The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.