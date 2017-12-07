Donald Simpson, 57, a native and resident of Jeanerette, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Four Corners. Burial will follow in the Sorrel Community Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Charles Simpson of Jeanerette; one daughter, April Charles of Franklin; children, Tremell Francis Sr. of Morgan City, Matthew Lewis, Pierre Lewis, Quincy Lewis, Tremika Francis and Kalyn I. Cormier, all of Franklin; five brothers, Clenard Simpson Jr. of Baton Rouge, Herbert Simpson of Fayetteville, South Carolina, Dennis Simpson of Abbeville, Christopher Simpson of Four Corners and Joseph Simpson of Jeanerette; one sister, Janet Johnson of Jeanerette; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.