DONALD LEON “DON” WALDEN

November 27, 1925 – July 9, 2020

Donald Leon Walden, a resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 94 of natural causes in the afternoon hours of Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Don, as he was affectionately known, was born on November 27, 1925 in Clarksville, Texas and was the fourth of seven sons born to James and Jewel Walden. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during World War II in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Monterey Aircraft Carrier (CVL-26) of the Fast Carrier Task Force where he served with future U.S. President Gerald Ford who was an Athletic Officer on the carrier. Among his Awards he received for his service included the World War II Victory Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and was Honorably Discharged in May 1946. He retired in 1980 from Cabot Corporation following 30 years of dedicated service. An avid outdoorsman, Don loved fishing, hunting, and spending time at his camp. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his six children, Danny Walden of Franklin, Wes Walden of New Iberia, Sandra Inman and her husband Brad of Covington, Wendy DeSoto and her husband Larry of Franklin, Karen Smith of Hazlehurst, MS, and Troy Walden of Patterson; six grandchildren, Jon Walden and his wife Vanity, Brandon DeSoto and his wife Joni, Howie Inman, Scott Inman and his companion Laina Bourgeois, Mindy Desoto and her companion Matt Landry, and Rochelle Smith; five great grandchildren, Kylie Walden, Coleman Walden, Riley Inman, Ali Desoto, and Mason Desoto; two brothers, Bill Walden of Tulsa, OK and Will Walden of Collierville, TN; and step-sons Danny, Jeff, and David Logan along with their families as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and his former wife Minnie Walden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Mitt Walden and Jewel Fay Wood Walden; four brothers, Elmer Walden, Jones “J.W.” Walden, Elroy Walden, and Randy Walden; and his former wives, Lucy Guillotte Walden and Rose Smart Logan Walden.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Don’s caregivers, Regina Burger, Heidi Marks, and Angie Daigle; his doctors, Dr. Carla Thurston, Dr. Darrell Solet, and Dr. David Benson; as well as to the staffs of Ochsner St. Mary and Ochsner Medical Center of New Orleans.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making contributions to a veteran’s charity of choice.

