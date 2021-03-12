January 12, 1969 — March 9, 2021

Donald Joseph Melancon Jr., 52, a resident of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Donald was born on January 12, 1969 in Lafayette, the son of Donald J. Melancon Sr. and Dorothy Marie Wilson.

Donald was a hard worker, always working hard to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working, he could always be found at his camp boat, which was truly his happy place. He loved his grandchildren and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them. Donald loved life and he always did life big! Donald never met a stranger and never met anyone who didn’t like him. If you asked Donald for help, he would never tell someone no, can’t wasn’t in his vocabulary, he would always find a way to help those who asked.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Dawn Kaiser Melancon of Franklin; five children, Donald Melancon III and fiancé Brandi Hodge of Morgan City, Dillan Melancon and wife Becca of Franklin, Erica Suzanne Ivison and companion Branden Rhodes, Ashley Rea Devillier and husband Ethan, and Courtney Michelle Dreyer and husband James, all of Fairfield, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Jaden, Kyser, Adisyn, Adalynn, Randon, Avyn, Madison, Aaiden, Michael, Mason and Ivisyn; his parents, Donald J. Melancon Sr. and Dorothy Marie Wilson of Franklin; two sisters, Cherie Melancon and Jolie Melancon, both of Morgan City; one niece and three nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Donald will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.