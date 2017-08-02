Donald Joseph Guidry — Age 94, died peacefully 29 July 2017. Born in Jeanerette, Louisiana 15 November 1922, he is survived by eight children, Frances DeRouen of Jeanerette, Louisiana, Peter Guidry (Darlene) of Biloxi, Mississippi, Carmen Boutte of Throckmorton, Texas, Beverly Broussard of New Iberia, Louisiana, John Boutte (Emma) of Burleson, Texas, Melanie Williams (Andy) of Washington, D.C., Tony Boutte (Colin) of Huntsville, Texas and Ginger Luc Brown (Glenn) of Nashville, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leonce and Louise (Hebert) Guidry; loving wife, Mary Belle (“Mel”) Crump Guidry; daughter, Debbie Boutte Weaver; grandchildren, Bob Broussard and Angela Oliver; and great-grandchild, Mary Ellen Broussard. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Broussard and Eunice Broussard; and three brothers, Dewey Guidry, Lawrence Guidry and George Guidry.

Mr. Guidry was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces in the European Theatre. He trained in Florida and traveled on The Queen Mary, that had been converted to a troopship, to Great Britain. There, he was assigned to the headquarters company of the “Mighty Eighth” Air Force, commanded by General Jimmy Doolittle, and was stationed at High Wycombe, England. While serving in Europe, Mr. Guidry completed training in Belfast, Ireland, on the Browning .50 caliber machine gun. During his service in England, Mr. Guidry attended one of bandleader Glenn Miller’s final concerts prior to Miller’s death.

He worked in the sales department at Frank’s Motor Co. for many years. After retirement, he was known by many as “Paw Paw” because of his years of service at Granny’s Daycare Center, owned by his wife, Mel, lovingly called “Granny”.

In his twilight years in Nashville, Tennessee, he volunteered 7 days a week at a local nursing home in the activities department where he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A private memorial service will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday 8 August 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Green Hills Health and Rehab, 3939 Hillsboro Circle. A private graveside service will be held at Holy

Family Cemetery in New Iberia, Louisiana on 2 September 2017 at 11 a.m.