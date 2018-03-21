May 13, 1923 -March 18, 2018

Donald “Don” J. Grayson, 94, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born on May 13, 1923, in Lafayette, the son of John Hardy Grayson and Ellendeste Boudreaux Grayson.

Donald served his country proudly during World War II as a Master Sergeant and Parachutist with the United States Army, serving from 1941 until his retirement in 1962. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and Special Forces Association. Donald is a Past Commander of the local VFW and American Legion Posts. Donald was an avid bowler and competed all over the country in tournaments. He was inducted into the USBC Bowlers Hall of Fame.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Michiko Sotome and husband Toshio of Tochigi, Japan; three grandchildren, Junya, Ryota and Syunsuke; two sisters-in-law, Marina Lee and Alicia Taylor, both of Morgan City; one brother-in-law, Jorge Lauriano and wife Cristina of New Orleans; niece and godchild, Ellen Hatgi and husband John of Walkersville, Maryland; one nephew, Jeff Guise; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellendeste Boudreaux Grayson; his wife, Marta Laureano Williams; his first spouse, Aiko Grayson; and one sister, Alba Guise.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the funeral services, Donald will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard and the East. St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.