Donald “Cookie” Allen, 58, a resident of Schriever, and a native of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor C. F. Smith will serve as the officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his five brothers, Joseph J. Allen, Arthur Allen Sr., and Douglas J. Allen, all of Morgan City, Terry Allen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Danny Allen of Mesquite, Texas; five sisters, Rita Mae Noel of Morgan City, Mrs. Barron (Marie) Burd Sr. of Bertrandville, Diane Allen of New Jersey, Annette Allen of Cleveland, Ohio, and Connie Harvey of Napoleonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, and a sister-in-law.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of arrangements.