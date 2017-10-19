DONALD BENNETT JR.

Donald Bennett Jr., 55, a native and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his mother, Ella Triggs-Bennett; one daughter, Nakeithia Bennett; two brothers, Ronald Bennett and Roderick Bennett; two sisters, Susan Bennett and Angela Johnson, all of Patterson; one grandchild; and a host of relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

