Don Paul Barrilleaux Sr., 49, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli Guillot Barrilleaux of Berwick; three sons, Dylan Barrilleaux and Don Barrilleaux Jr., both of Berwick, and Lesley Barrilleaux of Ricohoc; mother, Joyce Blankenship and husband George of Pierre Part; father, Richard Barrilleaux of Labadieville; four sisters, Juanita Barrilleaux and Barbara Aucoin, both of Pierre Part, Cassie Blankenship of White Castle and Stacey Barrilleaux of Napoleonville; two brothers, Kenny Berthelot of Slidell and Ritchie Barrilleaux of Pierre Part; maternal grandmother, Elta Hebert; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Morgan City Family Church.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.