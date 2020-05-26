September 17, 1942 — May 23, 2020

Don Francis Levy, 77, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born September 17, 1942, in Patterson, the son of Arthur I. Levy Sr. and Melba Watkins Levy.

Don proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a family man who loved his children. Don also had a special place in his heart for his long-time friends.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lelia Babin Levy; two sons, David Christopher Levy and wife Gena of Maryland, and Jonathan Miles Levy of Georgia; three daughters, Emily Elizabeth Smith and husband Jeff of Maryland, Catherine Marie Levy of New Jersey, and Victoria Ashley Heykens and husband Adam of Georgia; three step-children, Jerri Louise Bertrand and husband Kevin of Patterson, Todd Hoffpauir and wife Shannon of Morgan City, and Heidi Hoffpauir of Berwick; one sister, Glynn Levy Dupont of Ruston; and five grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth, Elizabeth Catherine, Thomas William, Madeline Eva and Jackson Thomas.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Melba Levy; one brother, Arthur “Arty” Levy Jr.; and one sister, Jerry Marie Levy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. After Mass, Don will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and 77 for Mass. Those attending the visitation and Mass are encouraged to wear a mask, but not mandated to.