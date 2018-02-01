Don Cole, 40, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Thibodaux, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Allen Chapel AME Church in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife, Rockie Short Cole; sons, Deonte’ Cole and Deondre’ Cole; daughters, Deshante’ Cole and Destinee’ Cole, all of Thibodaux; grandchild; parents, Peggy Cole Johnson and James Anderson Jr., both of Thibodaux; three brothers, Adrian Cole of Franklin, Kevin Anderson of Morgan City and Christopher Holmes of Thibodaux; sister, Ester Dapremont of Thibodaux; and a companion.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.