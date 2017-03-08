DOLORES 'LIL BIT' HEBERT DUCHARME

Funeral services were held today, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Dolores Hebert “Lil Bit” Ducharme, 85, who passed away peacefully at home.

The Rev. Tom Voorhies, pastor of Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, conducted the funeral service.

Burial was in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.

Mrs. Ducharme, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Joseph Malcolm Hebert and the former Gussie Gilbert.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert Thomas Ducharme I; two daughters, Donna Cortes and husband, Edward, and Elizabeth A. Ducharme and fiancée, Kristy Johnson; two sons, Robert “Rocky” Ducharme II and wife, Michelle Russo and Brian E. Ducharme and wife, Lisa Breaux; grandchildren, Bobby, Chris, Robin and Nick Cortes, Michelle Ridge, Gina Dehart, Robert Ducharme III and Brett and David Burch; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Carleigh Dehart, Lillie Ridge and Britton Burch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lelia Hebert Dupuis; brother, Malcolm Joseph Hebert; and two children, Mary and Joseph Ducharme.

Visiting hours were at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours continued today from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers were Chris, Bobby and Nick Cortes, Robert Ducharme III, David Ducharme and Edward LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearers were Richard Bourgeois, Claude Roy Leblanc, Carey Dupuis, Sidney Ducharme, Brett Burch, David Burch Jr., Sam Ridge, Marty DeHart and Carson DeHart.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dru Griffin, Dianne Veal, the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, the staff of Agnes’ Loving Care, and Bobby Guidry for all of their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Ducharme’s honor can be made to the Carmelite Monastery and Hospice of Acadiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Ducharme's honor can be made to the Carmelite Monastery and Hospice of Acadiana.

