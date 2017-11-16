Dolores Delco Gash, 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Visitation will be observed Saturday at the Living in the Light Ministries Church, 2106 La. 182 in Bayou Vista, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Delco of Patterson, Willie Garrett of Morgan City, and Craig Anthony Gash of California; one sister, Carolyn Delco Rose of Houma; three brothers Renald Delco Moore of Houma, Joseph Delco Rose of Florida and Alvin Delco of Franklin; her grandchildren,; her great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, two children, her parents, a step-mother, four brothers and five sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.