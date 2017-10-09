July 25, 1946 — October 6, 2017

Dolores Ann “Ms. Dee” Bordelon, 71, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Terrebonne General Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Dee was born on July 25, 1946, in Manhattan, New York.

She was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church where she was also a faithful member of the Ladies Altar Society.

Ms. Dee worked at Cypress Bayou Casino for several years, working in hospitality. She was very fortunate over the years to meet musicians such as Kenny G, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton, to name a few. Also working at the casino gave Ms. Dee the opportunity to meet many people who would become her very good friends. She loved spending time with these friends and could often times be found going to lunch with them. They affectionately became known as the “Gang of Eight.” Of all the things that Ms. Dee did in her life, the thing that she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, partner and best friend of 51 years, Bruce Bordelon of Bayou Vista; daughter, Doreen Scioneaux and husband Jason of Berwick; six grandchildren, Michael, Jacob and Johannah Bordelon and Devan, Jamie and Ethan Scioneaux; one great-grandchild, Aiden; one brother, George Angelini of New Jersey; and two sisters, Laura Corina of Rhode Island and Annette Calbo of Florida.

Ms. Dee was preceded in death by her parents; one son, 1st Sergeant Michael Joseph Bordelon; and one brother, Joseph Angelini.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father William Rogalla celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of dismissal for Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church Parish Hall with a rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. Following Mass, Ms. Dee will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.