A Celebration of Life for Dinah Shore Pittman will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia Street, Morgan City, Louisiana. Pastor Terry Lee Joseph will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at New Zorah Baptist Church.

She will be interred in Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City.

Dinah Shore Pittman, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Morgan City. She was the daughter of Willis Pittman and Marjorie Hill Pittman.

She is survived by one daughter, Chanell Colsden of Lafayette, Louisiana; one sister, Gertrude Bartley of Morgan City, Louisiana; one brother John (Brenda) Pittman of Morgan City, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, brother-in-law, two uncles, three aunts, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.