September 23, 1937- February 17, 2018

Dianne Pitre Governale, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at her home at the age of 80 on Saturday, February 17, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Dianne was born in Franklin on September 23, 1937, the second of three children born to the late Felix Joseph Pitre and the late Ethel Hebert Pitre.

She was a 1956 graduate of Franklin Senior High School. On December 30, 1961, she married the love of her life, Frankie James Governale, and the two began raising their family. She later went to work at Patterson High School where she worked as the school secretary for 26 years, retiring in 1999. She also worked for many years alongside her husband as an election commissioner at their polling place.

She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson where she sang in the choir and helped for their annual St. Joseph’s Altar.

Some of her favorite pastimes were playing Pokeno, gardening, going to Champions Gym, attending community concerts, and going on travel trips with family and friends. But by far, what was most important in Dianne’s life was her family, whom she deeply loved.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her four children, Chad Michael Governale of Maurice, James Anthony Governale and his wife Heidi of Stephensville, Maria Francesca Governale Lantz and her husband Kent of Patterson, and Scott Thomas Governale of Patterson; three grandsons, Dominic Michael Governale, Devyn Christopher Governale and Copeland Randall Atkinson; one sister, Norma Pitre Clements of Centerville; two sisters-in-law, Jean Carol Governale of Patterson and Antoinine Governale Erler and her husband Richard of Broussard; as well as her three nieces and her nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Frankie James Governale; her brother, Darel J. Pitre; brother-in-law, Alton J. Clements; and her in-laws, Russell Governale and Molly Cutrera Governale.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a wake service and rosary at 6:30 p.m., led by Father Herb Bennerfield. Visitations will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass, with Father Herb Bennerfield, Father Angelo Cremaldi and Father Oneil Landry concelebrating. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kent Lantz, Dwayne Clements, Jacob Marcell, Leonard “Lenny” Armato, Robert Marcell and Roger Henke.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.