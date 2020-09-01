January 9, 1947 — August 26, 2020

Dianne Carinhas Austin, 73, of Albemarle, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Dianne was born January 9, 1947, in Patterson, Louisiana to the late John Santos Carinhas Sr. and Frances Tringali Carinhas. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Austin, her brothers, John Santos Carinhas Jr. and Joseph Carinhas Sr., and her sister, Joyce Carinhas Hebert.

Dianne is survived by her daughters, Shelly Crotty (Dan), a nurse living in Holly Springs, North Carolina, Mimi Braunsberg, a speech language pathologist at Badin Elementary in Albemarle, North Carolina, and Mary Jo Lizotte (Jeremy), a physical therapist in Gray, Tennessee. Most dear to her heart were her seven grandchildren, Austin Braunsberg (18), Aaron Braunsberg (16), Zachary Crotty (16), Ryan Crotty (14), Isaac Lizotte (15), Caleb Lizotte (13), and Evie Lizotte (11). She’s also survived by her sister, Anne Carinhas Broussard of Patterson, Louisiana and multiple dearly cherished nieces and nephews.

Dianne will be remembered for many different contributions and attributes. She touched countless people throughout her life. She gave back to Stanly County as a teacher in the school system for 20 years and was the founder of Stanly County Gymnastics which she began in 1980.

Her legacy lives on at Stanly County Gymnastics through a memorial fund being established to help more local children experience the sport of gymnastics. To donate, please send contributions to the Gofundme: Dianne Austin Gymnastics For All Memorial Fund, organized by Jeremy Lizotte . In lieu of flowers and plants, please consider a donation in Dianne’s memory to her Memorial Fund or Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Albemarle, officiated by Father Peter L. Fitzgibbons. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 E. Main Street, Albemarle.

