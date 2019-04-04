DIANA RINK

Thu, 04/04/2019 - 10:10am

June 29, 1937- April 2, 2019
Diana Rink, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Diana was born on June 29, 1937, in Berwick, the daughter of James W. Rink Sr. and Effie Vinning Rink.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Danny Frentz, Michael Frentz and Terry Frentz, all of Morgan City; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Rink Jr. of Morgan City.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Rink Sr. and Effie Vinning Rink; one brother, Jerry Rink; and one sister, Ruby Rink.
Funeral services will be held at Twin City Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held at Twin City Funeral Home on April 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Diana will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019