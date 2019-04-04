June 29, 1937- April 2, 2019

Diana Rink, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Diana was born on June 29, 1937, in Berwick, the daughter of James W. Rink Sr. and Effie Vinning Rink.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Danny Frentz, Michael Frentz and Terry Frentz, all of Morgan City; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Rink Jr. of Morgan City.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Rink Sr. and Effie Vinning Rink; one brother, Jerry Rink; and one sister, Ruby Rink.

Funeral services will be held at Twin City Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held at Twin City Funeral Home on April 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Diana will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.