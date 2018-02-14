Dewey Bordelon, 65, a native of Marksville and resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

He is survived by two brothers, Wiley Bordelon Jr. and Ronald Bordelon; four sisters, Janet Henry, Carol Aucoin, Jackie Bourque and Diane Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.