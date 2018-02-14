DEWEY BORDELON

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:32am Anonymous

Dewey Bordelon, 65, a native of Marksville and resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.
He is survived by two brothers, Wiley Bordelon Jr. and Ronald Bordelon; four sisters, Janet Henry, Carol Aucoin, Jackie Bourque and Diane Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018