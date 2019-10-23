Desiree Frentz Lyons, 57, a native of Franklin, resident of Charenton and former resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Lyons Sr.; two children, Raven Guillory and Christopher Fryar; eight grandchildren; three stepchildren, Beonka Anderson, Precious Lyons and Edward Lyons Jr.; one step-granddaughter; four siblings, Jarrie Chaisson, Cherie Brewer, Konrad Frentz and Monique Bergeron; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship in Patterson. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.