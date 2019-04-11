Derrick Wayne Hayes, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Lois and Sylvester Hayes Jr.; four brothers, Sylvester Hayes III, Ronell Hayes, Travis Hayes and Rodney Hayes; a sister, Sharenda Hayes; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.