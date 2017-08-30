DERRICK MICHAEL JENNINGS

Derrik Michael Jennings, 61, a resident of Patterson, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Derrik was born Dec. 10, 1955, in Morgan City, the son of Emory Cole Jennings and Amy Patricia Rogers Jennings.

For the past 13 years Derrik has been the Park Director for Kemper-Williams Park. He was an original board member of the Patterson Cypress Sawmill Festival and served on the board for 19 years. In 2001 Derrik was named King of the Cypress Sawmill Festival and he reigned with Queen Miss Jami Smith. Of his many years with the Cypress Sawmill Festival, Derrik was the recipient of the Festival Volunteer of the Year, which was awarded by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals. For many years Derrik was a member of the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department and was awarded the Volunteer Fireman of the Year Award one year. In his younger years, he helped coach Dixie Youth Baseball. For the last several years, Derrik has been a member of the Crossing Place Church in Bayou Vista.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Linda Ann LeBlanc Jennings of Patterson; three children, Ryan Jennings and wife Traci of Patterson,

Taylor Jennings and wife Lou of Patterson, and Ashley J. Businelle and husband Paul of Bayou Vista; three step-daughters, Kitty L. Hebert and husband Joseph of Morgan City, Belinda L. Arnold and husband Gregory of Huntsville, Alabama, and Gina L. Arnold and husband Jason of Berwick; seven grandchildren, Parker Jennings, Caleb Jennings, Peyton Jennings, Eli Businelle, Kate Jennings, Andre Businelle and Stella Businelle; and six step grandchildren, Tyler Hebert, Jaci Arnold, Kennedy Hebert, Ryleigh Arnold, Luke Arnold and Lexi Arnold. Derrik is also survived by one sister, Patricia Williams and husband Cary of Ponchatoula; one brother-in-law, Glenn LeBlanc and wife Janice of Millbrook, Alabama; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Heckman and husband John of Lakeland, Florida and Alyson LeBlanc of Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Derrik was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Amy Rogers Jennings; one sister, Jan Jennings; one aunt, Ruby Mary Comeaux; and one uncle, Lloyd A. “Pete” Rogers.

A celebration of Derrik’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at the Crossing Place Church with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. Following the services, Derrik will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to purchase Christmas decorations for the Idlewild Christmas Lighting at Kemper Williams Park. Make checks payable to Kemper Williams Park, on memo line write Memory of Derrik Jennings, P.O. Box 249, Patterson, Louisiana 70392.