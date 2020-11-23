Derrick Gerbaud Dugar, 31, a resident and native of Patterson, La., passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 7:18 a.m.

A public viewing will be conducted from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. Saturday November 21, 2020. Burial will follow funeral services in the New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

Memories of Derrick will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Mrs. Leroy (Shawn Dugar) Gant, Jr., his father Shawn MeCoy Welch; his siblings, Ivory W. Dugar and Sarakeisha Dugar of all of Patterson, La. and Jamarius Dugar of Quitman, TX; his maternal grandparents, Robert Wayne Dugar and Roxie Dugar; two nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Derrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, two aunts.

