Derrick Gerbaud Dugar, 31, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Leroy Gant Jr.; father, Shawn Welch; siblings, Ivory Dugar and Sarakeisha Dugar, all of Patterson, and Jamarius Dugar of Quitman, Texas; maternal grandparents, Robert and Roxie Dugar; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.