December 12, 1948 -November 23, 2017

Deloris Ann LeBlanc, 68, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Deloris was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Gonzales, Louisiana, the daughter of J.D. LeBlanc and Mardell LeBlanc.

Deloris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Tiffany Padgett of Reserve, Louisiana; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Armond LeBlanc and wife Harriet of Pierre Part, Leslie Leblanc and wife Willie of Bayou Vista, and William LeBlanc of Patterson; two sisters, Rose Armstrong of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Glinda Sauce and husband David of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Mardell LeBlanc; and one brother, Ernest Leblanc.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Twin City Funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Ribardi officiating. After service, Deloris will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.