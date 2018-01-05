Delmas Calvin "Boobie" Green, Jr., 68, a resident and native of Patterson, LA, passed away on Sunday December 31, 2017 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Memorial Services will be observed on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, LA at 10:00 AM.

Memories of "Boobie," as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Kim Washington Green of Picayune, MS; his mother Genevieve Green of Corpus Christi, TX; two sons, Delmas C.(Cahla) Green, III of of Sidney, AU and Demetrius Green of Patterson, LA; four daughters, Renorda Bridget of VA, Bianca Bridges of Bayou Vista, LA, Laneisha Washington of Patterson, LA and Mrs. Micheal ( Alaina Washington)-Torres of Picayune, MS; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Pamela Washington and Yvonne (Kirk) Vining both of Patterson, LA, Spencer (Veronica) Colbert and Walter Colbert both of Carenco, LA; Annette (Errol) Allen and Calvin Green both of Houston, TX, Carolyn Hall of Portland, OR, Felicia (Manuel) Ruiz of San Antonio, TX, Jill (Quintan) Hollis of Fort Worth, TX, Julie (John) Whitmill of Corpus Christi, TX, Tammy (Otis) McKinney of Pensacola, FL and Ethel Green of Austin, TX; three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Delmas was preceded in death by his father, one sister, a brother, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Houma/Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.