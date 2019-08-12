Della Ann Mason Topham, 75, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Louisiana Extended Care in Lafayette, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief and sudden illness.

Della was born July 13, 1944, in Morgan City, the daughter of William Mason and Jane Stevens Mason.

Della, lovingly known as Mimi or Nanny Pam, was a simple, down-to-earth woman; she enjoyed gardening, as she was a former member of the Bayou Vista Gardening Club, and she also was an avid seamstress. Most of all, she enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Gerald Topham; three sons, Danny Topham and wife Tammy, Michael Topham and wife Dana, Brad Topham and wife Eileen; one daughter, Lisa Williams and husband Kenny; seven grandchildren, Sarah DeHart, Emily Topham, Victoria Topham, William Topham, Olivia Topham, Abby Williams, and Kate Williams; three great-grandchildren, Ty White, Elijah DeHart, and Ellie DeHart; two nephews, Steve Donahoe and Drew Topham; four nieces, Karen Owens, Valarie Fontenot, Ann Landy, and Christina Thomas; great nephews, Ryan Smith and Dr. Kyle Smith; and a special great niece, Shelbi Fontenot. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Catherine Kiesler and husband Jim, Gail Cavett; and brother-in-law Alvin Topham and wife Marsha.

Della was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jane Mason; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet Donahoe and Jerry; and her in-laws Oliver and Stella Topham.

Pallbearers will be William Topham, Kenny Williams, Steve Donahoe, Ryan Smith, Dr. Kyle Smith, and Chris Chaisson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Chaisson, Bob Dunn, and Tim Fontenot.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Della will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery.