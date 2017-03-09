December 22, 1953- March 7, 2017

Funeral services for Debra Marie Coleman Leonard will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL, of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Sherry Solar, Jay Leonard, Louis Hebert III, Dominick Fryou Sr., Chad Fryou and Nick Housden.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Ibert’s on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Debra was a native of Morgan City and a resident of Berwick for about the past 20 years. Some of her favorite pastimes were cooking for family, playing bingo, and weekend getaways with her best friend Karen. But what was most important in her life was spending time with her family, whom she deeply loved. Debra passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Houma. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her two children, Sherry L. Solar and her companion Eva Rock and Clarence “Jay” Leonard Jr.; three siblings, Regina Fryou and her husband Dominick Fryou Sr., Geraldine “Deanie” Hebert and her husband Louis Hebert Jr., and Perry Taylor and his wife Vickie Taylor; her aunt, Sherry Visor; her sister in spirit, Karen Perez and her daughter Keri; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Coleman and Juanita Rock Coleman.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, 985-395-7873.