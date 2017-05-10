June 18, 1958 - May 8, 2017

Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Gelpi, 58, a resident of Berwick, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born June 18, 1958, in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of Albert Bruce Young and Rita Anderson Young.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Joseph “Joey” Young and Justin Young, both of Slidell, and Christopher Young of Opelousas; one daughter-in-law, Angie Acosta of Berwick; two brothers, Mike Young of Opelousas and Mark Young of Port Barre; one sister, Carol Mays of San Diego; and two grandchildren, Aiden Young and Cailey Young.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rita Anderson Young; husband, James “Jimmy” Gelpi; and one son, Chad Young.

Private family services will be held at a later date.