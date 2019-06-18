Deborah Ann Legleu, 53, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, George Legleu; her mother, Shirley Busby; four children, Samantha Wright, Amanda Comeaux, Ricky Comeaux Jr. and Christa Terry; four siblings, Elizabeth Theriot, Sandra Williams, Robert Williams IV and Rebecca Windham; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.