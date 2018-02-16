DEBORAH ANN CROFT GANAWAY

December 31, 1954 – February 13, 2018

Deborah “Debby” Croft Ganaway passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at her home in Patterson. Debby was born in Glendale, AZ and was a longtime resident of Patterson. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Debby’s passion was her family and relaxing with her feet in the sand. She worked at Franklin Foundation as a medical biller and had a wonderful sense of humor. But by far, that which she loved most in this world was her family, whom she dearly loved, especially her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband of 45 years, Harold Ganaway; four children, Harold Ganaway, Jr. and his wife Melissa LaCoste Ganaway of Patterson, Rebekah Ganaway LeBlanc and her husband Stephen Todd LeBlanc of Lafayette, Diana Lynn Ganaway and her partner Chad Taylor of Patterson, and Michael Ganaway and his fiancé Gina Benelli of Metairie; grandchildren, Bethany Ann Ganaway, Lauryn Ann Freeman, Harold Anthony Ganaway III, Austin Kyle Ganaway, Addysen Reece Wright, and Lillie Jeanne Ganaway; and great grandson, Ryder Joseph Callais. She is also survived by her father and step-mother, Vernon David Croft and Rosita Croft of Meridian, ID; brother, Vernon David Croft II of Metairie; sister, Melinda S. Ross and her husband John Ross of Newman, IL; brother, Andrew Mathis and his wife Carol Mathis of Young Harris, Georgia; mother-in-law, Willow Jean Ganaway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Sue Hall Aucoin; grandson, Joseph Anthony Ganaway; and father-in-law, J. D. Ganaway.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson beginning at 9 a.m. with an 11 a.m. Celebration of Life memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 1000 Howard Ave. 10th floor, New Orleans, La. 70113, http://notredamehospice-no.org-donate-.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, La. 70392, (985) 395-7873.