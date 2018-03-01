April 14, 1961-February 26, 2018

Dean Matthew Marks Sr., 56, a resident of Patterson, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018, in Patterson.

Dean was born on April 14, 1961, in Morgan City, the son of Lawrence Marks and Rita Hollier Marks.

Dean was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fixing things. He had a passion for cooking and loved to cook for everyone. He cherished the time spent with his grandson, Kohen. He also loved to spend time with his favorite dog, Gracie.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Dean M. Marks Jr. of Grapevine, Texas and Joshua Marks of Berwick; one grandchild, Kohen Fabre; one brother, Lawrence “Larry” Marks and wife Lisa of Thibodaux; one sister, Peggy Marks Dinger and husband Jody Sr. of Berwick; sister-in-law, Heidi Marks; nieces and nephews, Kristi Marks Pinho and husband Keith, godchild, Erica Leigh Marks, Gaige Marks, William Marks, Jody Dinger Jr. and wife Alicia Landry Dinger, Hagen Dinger, Halie Dinger, Gabrielle Pinho, Jenna Pinho and Collin Pinho.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rita Hollier Marks; and one brother, Randy Marks.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial visitation being held from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.