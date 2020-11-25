Dawn Michelle Bernard Price, 53, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.

Dawn was born on April 8, 1967 in Morgan City, the daughter of Burnice 'Shane' Bernard and Christine Aucoin.

Dawn was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She loved the time she was able to spend with her

family, and cherished the moments she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Daniel 'Drew' Sheffield and wife Sheri Rae of

Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Austin D. Price of Berwick; her mother, Christine Aucoin Bourgeois and husband

Mike of Berwick; her father, Burnice 'Shane' Bernard of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Aubreigh Claire Sheffield, twins

Beaux and Drew Sheffield, Wyatt Shepardson and Anna Shepardson; grandmother Ruby Deslatte Aucoin of Patterson;

God Parents Kenny and Judy Alfred; aunt Iris LeBlanc; two uncles, Eric Aucoin wife Bonnie of Lake Charles, Kerry

Aucoin wife Dianne of Donner, numerous cousins and friends.

Dawn was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather August Aucoin and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor

J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Following services,

Dawn will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.