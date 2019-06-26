DAVID STEPHEN OXEDINE

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 12:03pm

David Stephen Oxedine, 80, a native of Ferriday and resident of Arizona, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Oxedine; a daughter, Denise Woodward; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pollie Olwell and Bobbie Paul; a brother, Clifford Oxedine; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
A committal service will be at 9 a.m. Friday at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, and services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Southwest Indian Ministry Center in Peoria, Arizona.
Heritage Funeral Home of Arizona is in charge of arrangements.

