February 19, 1951 — January 1, 2020

David “Rerun” McDonald Jr., 68, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at 11:53 a.m. at Terrebonne General Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on February 19, 1951, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the son of David McDonald Sr. and Nola McDermitt McDonald.

David never met a stranger and had a heart of gold, he would always say that if he could just make one person smile, then he did what he was supposed to do for that day. He was a proud member of the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department for over 18 years. He enjoyed cooking and if you came over to the house to visit, you were not leaving until you would eat.

David will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Donna Cook McDonald of Bayou Vista; his mother, Nola McDermitt McDonald; three daughters, Vernangus “Annie” DiFondi and husband Russell of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer McDonald and Jeff “Bubba” LaCoste Jr. of Bayou Vista, and Melanie Gagneaux and husband Brian of Bayou Vista; seven grandchildren, David DiFondi, Alison Fraley and husband Chance, Samantha DiFondi, Sarah Pearce and husband Justin, Michael DiFondi, Claiton LaCoste and Jayden Gagneaux; one great-grandson, Justin Pearce; two sisters, Judy McDonald, and Jane Grady and husband Henry; and one brother, James “Bodie” McDonald and wife Brenda.

David was preceded in death by his father, David McDonald Sr.; stepmother, Billie McDonald; and son-in-law, Dean Broussard.

Those serving as pallbearers will be David DiFondi, Justin Voisin, Dale Crouch, Calvert “Pop” LaHoste, Ronnie Fuller, Chris Chaisson, Clarence Cook and Donnie Daffron.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church with the Rev. Steven Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the family.