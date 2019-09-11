March 16, 1942 — September 9, 2019

David Lee Peter Robicheaux Sr., 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David Lee was born on March 16, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of Wilbur Anthony Robicheaux and Marie Louise Loupe Robicheaux.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Alicia Cortez Robicheaux of Morgan City; two children, Dana Metrejean and husband Alvin “PT” of Bayou Vista, and David Robicheaux Jr. of Metairie; three grandchildren, Nicholas Metrejean, Brandon Metrejean and Alana Metrejean; two great-grandchildren, Korie Metrejean and Emmie Metrejean; and one brother, Fred Robicheaux and wife Charlotte of Patterson.

David Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Marie Loupe Robicheaux; one sister, Alice Robicheaux; and one brother, Richard Robicheaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, David Lee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.